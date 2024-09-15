Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gerdau by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,025,000 after acquiring an additional 378,125 shares in the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,240,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,465,000 after purchasing an additional 547,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 15.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,324,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 1,258,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 34,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Price Performance

Gerdau stock opened at $3.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.74. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $4.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

