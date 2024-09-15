Caprock Group LLC Acquires New Position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,352 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Immersion by 160.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 60.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Immersion alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Eric Singer purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $438,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,912,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,843.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, for a total transaction of $132,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,364,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,174.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Singer bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $438,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,912,867 shares in the company, valued at $16,775,843.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 66,155 shares of company stock worth $580,675 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ IMMR opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $298.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $13.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.55. Immersion had a net margin of 40.62% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $99.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Immersion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Immersion’s payout ratio is 13.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on IMMR shares. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Immersion from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMMR

Immersion Profile

(Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.