Caprock Group LLC Cuts Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,516 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 277,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The firm has a market cap of $679.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.42. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The business had revenue of $43.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

