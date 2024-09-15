Caprock Group LLC Makes New Investment in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,768 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 24,573 shares of the airline’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 30.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 297,756 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 149.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 315,006 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 188,900 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,908 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 583.7% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 81,015 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 69,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAL. Redburn Atlantic raised American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.37. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.43.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

