Caprock Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 15,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

NIO Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $5.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.11. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The business had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

