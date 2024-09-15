Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 39,711 Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGTI. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 3,302.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,020,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 990,591 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after purchasing an additional 753,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI opened at $0.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17. The company has a market cap of $163.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $2.36.

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 538.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Rigetti Computing from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

