Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,032,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after purchasing an additional 753,237 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,135,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 285,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in W&T Offshore by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,009,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 50,094 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth $1,652,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in W&T Offshore by 174.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 397,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

W&T Offshore Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of WTI stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.40. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.35.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). W&T Offshore had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 103.71%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W&T Offshore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. W&T Offshore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.66%.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

