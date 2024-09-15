Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSL. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CSL opened at $411.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $409.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $235.79 and a 1 year high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.19%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

