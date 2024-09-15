Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cars.com by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cars.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cars.com

In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 17,674 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $339,871.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 598,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,517,500.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cars.com Stock Up 3.3 %

CARS stock opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.20. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $21.24.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.51 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cars.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

