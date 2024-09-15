Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,834 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $6,558,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,095,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 379,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,043,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,980,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $195.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.67. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $195.29.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

