Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $193.72

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $193.72 and last traded at $193.36, with a volume of 58862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $190.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHKP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.68.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average of $166.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

