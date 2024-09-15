Choreo LLC Acquires 1,639 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 178.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Snap-on by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Snap-on by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNA. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $1,246,804.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,663,272.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.95, for a total value of $6,493,797.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,019 shares in the company, valued at $204,138,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,804 shares of company stock worth $8,077,390 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $280.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $275.24 and a 200-day moving average of $276.51. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.13. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

