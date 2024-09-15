Choreo LLC Acquires 93,677 Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Choreo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 876.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,677 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Aegon in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aegon in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.98 on Friday. Aegon Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $6.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

