Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 4,283 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 112.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 103.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $106.90 and a twelve month high of $164.43. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.02 and its 200 day moving average is $150.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 65.80%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,207.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

