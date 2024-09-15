Choreo LLC Acquires Shares of 7,289 Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 56.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 22,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 10,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth $319,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Vertiv Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $85.76 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $34.60 and a 12-month high of $109.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

