Choreo LLC Boosts Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEE opened at $83.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.67. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ameren in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

