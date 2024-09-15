Choreo LLC Buys 3,752 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 271.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,643,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after acquiring an additional 431,623 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3,029.9% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 380,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,999,000 after acquiring an additional 368,470 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 578,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,066,000 after acquiring an additional 357,091 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Genuine Parts by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 316,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,014,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:GPC opened at $137.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.72. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.59%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

