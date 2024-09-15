Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 23,055 World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $1,262,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Kinect during the fourth quarter worth $4,100,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth $35,957,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at $2,822,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the 4th quarter worth $2,702,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Kinect Price Performance

WKC stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. World Kinect Co. has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $29.16.

World Kinect Dividend Announcement

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.08). World Kinect had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.12%.

Insider Activity at World Kinect

In other news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Kasbar sold 58,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $1,645,828.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,019,063 shares in the company, valued at $28,452,238.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $452,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,083.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WKC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of World Kinect from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of World Kinect from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.20.

World Kinect Profile

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

