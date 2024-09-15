Choreo LLC Has $606,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 195.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,630 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in CarMax by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,168,000 after acquiring an additional 164,024 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in CarMax by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 160,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $78.78 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.66 and a 1 year high of $88.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. CarMax had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on CarMax from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of CarMax to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,097.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $2,056,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at $965,567.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,231 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $89,198.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,097.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,243 shares of company stock valued at $14,893,042 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

