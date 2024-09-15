Choreo LLC Has $670,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 161,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 118,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after acquiring an additional 24,144 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

RSPH opened at $32.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

