Choreo LLC Invests $538,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. SCP Investment LP bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Chart Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 6,958 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $114.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $132.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.90. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.98, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.70. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $177.21.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 440 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.31 per share, with a total value of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares in the company, valued at $14,339,960.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,940 shares of company stock valued at $217,071. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

