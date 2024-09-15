Choreo LLC Invests $630,000 in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Valvoline by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,817,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,897,000 after purchasing an additional 44,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the fourth quarter valued at $634,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Trading Up 1.7 %

Valvoline stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.17 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 182.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VVV. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valvoline from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Valvoline from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Valvoline to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

Featured Stories

