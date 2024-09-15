Choreo LLC Invests $639,000 in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Black Hills by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in Black Hills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in Black Hills by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 43,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $60.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $60.56.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

