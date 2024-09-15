Choreo LLC Invests $690,000 in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in BioNTech by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,763,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,735,000 after purchasing an additional 131,490 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,984,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in BioNTech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in BioNTech by 261.2% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,526,000 after purchasing an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 506,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.28 and a 200 day moving average of $89.67. The company has a current ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.80 and a beta of 0.23. BioNTech SE has a twelve month low of $76.53 and a twelve month high of $125.41.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.98 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BioNTech from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BioNTech from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on BioNTech from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

