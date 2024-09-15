Choreo LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RadNet by 774.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in RadNet by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 8.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in RadNet during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDNT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RadNet from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on RadNet from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded RadNet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

RadNet Price Performance

RDNT opened at $67.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200 day moving average of $55.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $69.60.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.53 million. RadNet had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $941,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory E. Spurlock sold 7,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $428,228.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,040.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About RadNet

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading

