Choreo LLC Makes New $655,000 Investment in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,677,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,568,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,693,000 after acquiring an additional 622,037 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 1.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,930,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 17.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 1,695,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after acquiring an additional 257,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,332,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 655,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $18.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.52. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a $0.8143 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 28.32%.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

