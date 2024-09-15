Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,983,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055,359 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,387,000. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,039,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,536,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,515,000 after buying an additional 614,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares in the company, valued at $59,555,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $29.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPK. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

