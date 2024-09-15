Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,847,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,383.06 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,546.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,401.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,370.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

