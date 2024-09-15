Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 388.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,384.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TKO Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TKO shares. Pivotal Research started coverage on TKO Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TKO Group from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on TKO Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.13.

TKO Group Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE TKO opened at $115.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $120.70. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.20 and a beta of 1.04.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

In related news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TKO Group Profile

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

