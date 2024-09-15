Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,296 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 29,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $1,117,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,882,825.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 85,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,869.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPH opened at $44.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $47.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.16. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

