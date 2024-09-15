Choreo LLC Purchases New Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,318 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,379,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,707,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,163,000 after purchasing an additional 103,529 shares during the period. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. bought a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $74,606,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
RF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.51.
RF stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.35%.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
