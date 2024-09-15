Choreo LLC Purchases Shares of 18,052 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in British American Tobacco by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 30,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $39.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

