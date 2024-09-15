Choreo LLC Raises Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 57.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 857.5% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $434.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 61.61%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Further Reading

