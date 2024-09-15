Choreo LLC Takes Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Choreo LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGN. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,610,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,843,000 after buying an additional 2,121,940 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,321,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,573,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,900,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,406,000 after buying an additional 1,159,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 3,242.4% during the 1st quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 1,180,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 1,144,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $23.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 840.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.38%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

