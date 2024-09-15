Choreo LLC Takes Position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth $8,798,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 166.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 50,210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 350.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 44,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $445,000.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.84. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.17.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.42). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $397.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,805,022.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.21 per share, for a total transaction of $268,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,341,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 66,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $790,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,319,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,805,022.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.