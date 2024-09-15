Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Lowered by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Up 0.4 %

CB stock opened at $288.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $204.15 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.97.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CB. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

View Our Latest Report on CB

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares in the company, valued at $167,748,829.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,055,900 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.