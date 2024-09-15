Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,729 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $652,000. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $104.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.25 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.13.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

