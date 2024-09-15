Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.84 on Friday. Cinedigm has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $157.01 million, a PE ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.98.

Cineverse Corp. is a global streaming technology and entertainment company. It owns and operates streaming channels, all powered by its advanced, proprietary technology platform. The firm currently features enthusiast brands for subscription video on demand (SVOD), advertising-based video on demand (AVOD), and free, ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

