Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNK. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cinemark in the fourth quarter valued at $7,333,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Cinemark by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $28.75 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $29.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Insider Activity at Cinemark

In other Cinemark news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

