CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1,853.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CMS Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,662,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,367,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786,071 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in CMS Energy by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,208,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $360,537,000 after buying an additional 1,234,791 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,593,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,817,000 after acquiring an additional 65,966 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,305,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,026,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,149,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,880,000 after acquiring an additional 742,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

CMS stock opened at $70.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $70.12. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.