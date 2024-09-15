CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 455.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,546,000 after purchasing an additional 637,254 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6,446.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,489,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group in the second quarter worth $852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNO opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.89. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $186,203.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,334.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total value of $187,096.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

