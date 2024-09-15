Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.20% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $310,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock opened at $68.67 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $52.39 and a 12 month high of $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $782.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.78.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.