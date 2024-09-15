Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 2,528 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 163.9% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 26,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $35.70. Avangrid, Inc. has a one year low of $27.46 and a one year high of $37.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.55.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is 76.19%.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

