Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Revvity during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Revvity
In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total transaction of $412,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Revvity Stock Performance
Revvity stock opened at $122.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.04. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.85, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15.
Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Revvity Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.
Revvity Profile
Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.
