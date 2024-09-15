Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of XPO by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,290,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $813,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094,390 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the fourth quarter worth $79,592,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO by 33.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,234,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,699,000 after purchasing an additional 560,079 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in XPO by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,349,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,945,000 after purchasing an additional 503,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in XPO by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,515,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,745,000 after purchasing an additional 463,267 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $109.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.11. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.41 and a 200-day moving average of $113.65.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on XPO from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.29.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

