Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (BATS:XBOC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 15.4% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 16,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $879,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 113,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 28,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth about $5,533,000.

BATS XBOC opened at $29.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.06.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – October (XBOC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a specific holdings period. XBOC was launched on Oct 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

