Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Free Report) by 114.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,692 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.24% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPUC opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.42. Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $27.89 and a one year high of $44.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.04.

Get Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF alerts:

Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (SPUC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to the S&P 500 stocks while applying an upside options overlay strategy. SPUC was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPUC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify US Equity PLUS Upside Convexity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.