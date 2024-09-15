Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 690.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $669,338.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.77 and a twelve month high of $181.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.02 and its 200 day moving average is $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.