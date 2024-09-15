Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at $31,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the first quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Global Payments stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

