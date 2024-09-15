Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,742 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.38% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 89,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 31,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.04 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.85.

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

